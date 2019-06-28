Finance and health ministers have to structure healthcare systems well to maximise benefits: DPM Heng

OSAKA: Finance and health ministers have the responsibility of structuring their healthcare systems well, managing costs, and delivering the best outcomes for every dollar spent, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Friday (Jun 28).

Mr Heng spoke at the Joint Session of Finance and Health Ministers on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. It was the first time such a meeting was held.

"We had a good discussion on how to manage increasing healthcare costs due to ageing populations around the world," Mr Heng wrote in a Facebook post after the meeting, which was attended by officials from the world's major economies.

"There is much that countries can learn from one another in this area," he added.

In rounding up his day, Mr Heng also wrote about the importance of G20 maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order, amid rising trade tensions.



Such a system has allowed all countries, big or small, to prosper, he said.

