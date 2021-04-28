DPM Heng conferred NTUC's top May Day honour

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was on Wednesday (Apr 28) conferred the Medal of Honour during the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) May Day Awards held at Downtown East.

The top May Day Award is given to “special individuals who have rendered distinguished services to the labour movement”, NTUC said in a news release.

Mr Heng was also the guest-of-honour at the awards ceremony, which was held with more than 200 attendees comprising union leaders and tripartite partners over two sessions on the same day. The ceremony was streamed online via Zoom for awardees’ guests.

The Medal of Honour was conferred on Mr Heng for playing “an instrumental role in ensuring that our economy continues to provide a thriving environment for our businesses and generate good jobs for our workers”, NTUC said.

“As the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister, he formulates policies that are both pro-worker and pro-business, enabling our workers to be equipped with the necessary skills to stay ahead of the curve and remain employable.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, he has helped many businesses stay afloat and saved workers’ livelihoods through his five decisive and incisive Budgets.”

Mr Heng also engaged union leaders and workers regularly to listen to their concerns and explain policies to them, it added.

The award will “serve as a constant reminder that the welfare of our workers and their families will always be at the heart of what we do”, Mr Heng told online publication LabourBeat.

“I am deeply humbled by this award and am accepting it on behalf of all our tripartite partners,” he said.

“We have been able to make a difference to the lives of our workers only because of strong tripartism in Singapore – working collaboratively to take care of our workers, businesses and national interests.”

MORE THAN 140 INDIVIDUALS, ORGANISATIONS RECOGNISED

Mr Heng was among the 143 awardees who were recognised at the ceremony for their “exemplary contributions in advancing workers’ interests, as well as workers who are themselves role models at their work places”.

Twenty-four individuals were presented with higher awards, including Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport.

Mr Chee received the Distinguished Service award for his “active role as adviser to both the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union and Union of Power and Gas Employees (UPAGE)”.

He dedicated his award to veteran union leader Nachiappan R K Sinniah, “having learnt a lot from (him) and what it means to fight for our workers with courage, compassion and conviction”.

Mr Nachi was emeritus general secretary of UPAGE. He died in March and was posthumously conferred the Comrade of Labour (Star) (Bar) on Wednesday.

The Comrade of Labour (Star) (Bar) was also awarded to Mr Fang Chin Poh, general secretary of the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU).

Mr Fang, who has been active in union work for 35 years, has been a “strong advocate for workers’ welfare and worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that no public transport workers were retrenched, and that all rank-and-file workers did not receive pay cuts”, NTUC said.

Mr Murigasin Rajendran, former deputy general secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Employees, was the sole recipient of the Veteran of Labour award this year.

He was active in union work until his recent retirement, having joined the organisation in 1982, NTUC said.

In addition, 44 organisations were recognised for “strengthening labour-management relations and supporting the Labour Movement’s initiatives in improving our workers’ wages, welfare and work prospects”.

Also commended were 20 workers for being “role models in enhancing their employability through upskilling, as well as being adaptable to changing work environments”.

While 2020 was filled with “much uncertainty and anxiety”, it was also the year where Singapore saw the “true spirit of tripartism prevail”, NTUC president Mary Liew said.

“Our government leaders and civil servants, union leaders and employers came together and stood in solidarity to help cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our workers and companies and help them explore opportunities,” she added.

“Honouring them at our NTUC May Day Awards is a befitting tribute to all the hard work put in to protecting and caring for our workers, both in good times and bad.”