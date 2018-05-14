Singapore deputy prime ministers congratulate Wan Azizah on appointment, election victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore's deputy prime ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday (May 14) called their Malaysian counterpart Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to congratulate her on her appointment as Malaysia's deputy prime minister.

They also wrote congratulatory letters to Dr Wan Azizah.

Mr Teo and Mr Tharman noted the strong bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and said that they looked forward to working closely with Dr Wan Azizah to further strengthen bilateral relations.

They also congratulated Pakatan Harapan on its strong win at the 14th general election, and Dr Wan Azizah for her victory in her seat of Pandan.



Mr Teo and Mr Tharman wished Dr Wan Azizah and her husband Anwar Ibrahim good health and success, and said that they looked forward to meeting her in the near future.

