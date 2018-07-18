DPM Teo on working visit in Jakarta ahead of Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat

JAKARTA: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean arrived in Jakarta on Wednesday (Jul 18) for a three-day working visit to strengthen relations between both countries, and also to prepare for the Leaders' Retreat later this year.



The Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat is expected to be held before the International Monetary Fund-World Bank meeting in Bali between Oct 12 and Oct 14 this year.



Advertisement

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are expected to meet on Oct 11.

"In the area of economy, we’ve got many projects going together - Kendal Industrial Park, Nongsa Digital District, and we also have expanded tourism opportunities in Indonesia with more cruise tourism, and more destinations," Mr Teo told reporters after meeting Indonesian vice president Jusuf Kalla at his office on Wednesday.

"So, we hope that we would be able to proceed very well and when we discuss in October, we can strengthen that further," he added.

Mr Kalla said Singapore and Indonesia have good long-standing relations in the areas of economy, trade, social and defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Teo who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security said both countries are cooperating strongly in the areas of security, and hope to strengthen defence cooperation in the future.



Mr Teo is expected to meet other senior members of the Indonesian government including coordinating minister for maritime affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs Wiranto, and minister of industry Airlangga Hartarto during his visit.