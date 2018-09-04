DPM Teo on working visit to Malaysia from Sep 4 to 9

SINGAPORE: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister is making a working visit to Kuala Lumpur, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu from Sep 4 to Sep 9, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday (Sep 4).



Mr Teo will call on Malaysia's Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Wan Azizah Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, will also meet Malaysia's Minister of Defence Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng, as well as other Malaysian political and business leaders.

In Kuching, Mr Teo will call on Sarawak Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud. He will be hosted to lunch by Sarawak's Chief Minister Dr Abang Haji Abdul Rahman as well.

In Kota Kinabalu, Mr Teo will call on Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin. He will be hosted to a dinner by Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Mr Teo will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann, and chairperson of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs and Law Christopher De Souza, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the trip.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is accompanying Mr Teo for his meetings in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.



On Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan met Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saifuddin Abdullah, during which Singapore and Malaysia reaffirmed their strong and longstanding bilateral ties.

Both ministers discussed ways both countries could work together in a constructive manner bilaterally, as well as in the context of ASEAN, for the benefit of the people.

At the meeting, they also exchanged views on a range of issues, such as Singapore's priorities as ASEAN Chair this year, as well as the situation in Rakhine state.



