DPM Teo, PM Mahathir agree to explore new areas of collaboration for mutual benefit: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad agreed on Monday (Jun 11) to explore new areas of collaboration between the two countries, such as trade and investments, for mutual benefit.



Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, called on Dr Mahathir on the sidelines of the 24th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan. He was accompanied by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



At the call, Mr Teo and Dr Mahathir "reaffirmed the longstanding and extensive bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia", MFA said.

They noted the frequent interactions between ministers and senior officials of both countries, and Mr Teo said both sides should continue to advance their bilateral ties on the basis of existing agreements, according to the statement.

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and agreed that both countries should continue to cooperate to strengthen ASEAN and safeguard regional stability and development, MFA added.

Dr Mahathir is in Tokyo on his first foreign trip since winning a shock election last month.



He has since announced Malaysia's intention to cancel or review projects and deals agreed to by the previous government, including a high-speed rail project with Singapore.

The new government is also reviewing a US$14 billion local rail line to be built by Chinese companies, and Dr Mahathir said on Monday that the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal should be renegotiated so smaller economies like Malaysia can compete against giants China and the United States.

