DPM Tharman meets Armenian prime minister, ILO director-general in Davos

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he is working with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

In a tweet on Thursday (Jan 24), Mr Tharman noted that Singapore’s relations with Armenia go back 200 years.



"We are working now on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA," he said after their meeting in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.



Productive conversation with PM @NikolPashinyan. A new beginning for Armenia - in politics, governance, opening markets and developing their huge tourism potential. Armenian links with Singapore go back 200 years. We are working now on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA. pic.twitter.com/CDypQrzDsx — Tharman (@Tharman_S) January 24, 2019

Armenia makes up the Eurasian Economic Union with Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.



Mr Tharman also met the International Labour Organization's director-general Guy Ryder, saying that the organisation remains strongly supportive of Singapore’s tripartite approach to securing good labour outcomes such as broad-based income growth and low unemployment.



Mr Tharman had a discussion with Mr Ryder, who said that Singapore’s record on jobs, skills, pay and tripartite cooperation is remarkable.

Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran are also in the Swiss alpine town for the World Economic Forum.