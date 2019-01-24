DPM Tharman meets Armenian prime minister, ILO director-general in Davos
DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he is working with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.
In a tweet on Thursday (Jan 24), Mr Tharman noted that Singapore’s relations with Armenia go back 200 years.
"We are working now on the Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA," he said after their meeting in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Armenia makes up the Eurasian Economic Union with Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
Mr Tharman also met the International Labour Organization's director-general Guy Ryder, saying that the organisation remains strongly supportive of Singapore’s tripartite approach to securing good labour outcomes such as broad-based income growth and low unemployment.
Mr Tharman had a discussion with Mr Ryder, who said that Singapore’s record on jobs, skills, pay and tripartite cooperation is remarkable.
Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran are also in the Swiss alpine town for the World Economic Forum.