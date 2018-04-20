DPM Tharman reappointed chairman of Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday (Apr 20) it has reappointed Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as its chairman.

Four other board members – Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Enterprise Singapore chairman Peter Ong, Council for Estate Agencies president Quek See Tiat and the Ministry of Health’s chief health scientist Tan Chorh Chuan – have also been reappointed, MAS said.

The reappointments will be from Jun 1 this year to May 31, 2021.

Mr Chaly Mah, chairman of NetLink NBN Management, will also join the MAS board from May 1 this year to May 31, 2020.

Mr Quek has also been reappointed as chairman of the audit committee, while Mr Ong will chair MAS’ risk committee, which provides oversight and guidance on risks faced by the central bank. He takes over from Mr Lim Chee Onn, who will step down from the board on May 31.

Mr Quek Gim Pew, the Ministry of Defence’s chief defence scientist, has been appointed to the risk committee as a non-board member.

