2,600 more places available for Dragon year Primary 1 cohort: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: With more children expected to register for Primary 1 this year, the number of places available will be increased by about 2,600, bringing the total number nationwide to about 41,800.

This was announced by Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 27), a day before the Primary 1 registration kicks off.

"With the Dragon year babies starting P1, we expect more children to register this year," Mr Ong wrote.



"The planning of school places are also considered both at the national and local levels to ensure there are sufficient vacancies for all eligible P1 students."



The Dragon year is considered an auspicious year for Chinese couples to have children. In 2012, there were 38,641 resident births - babies born to at least one parent who is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

That is higher than the 36,178 in 2011 and 35,129 in 2010, according to the Department of Statistics.

Describing the Primary 1 registration as a "milestone" for parents in getting their children ready for their education journey, Mr Ong added: "I encourage parents to choose a school that is suitable for their child that caters to their interests and strengths."

The Primary 1 registration for the 2019 cohort will take place from Jun 28 to Oct 31.

Primary schools will open for registration from Mondays to Fridays from 8am to 11am, and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Parents who wish to register online can do so using the Primary 1 Internet System (P1-IS), which is accessible from Jul 30, 9am to Aug 1, 4.30pm for Phase 2C, and from Aug 13, 9am to Aug 14, 4.30pm for Phase 2C Supplementary.

This year's P1 registration involves the first batch of children from MOE (Ministry of Education) kindergartens, who will be given priority in entering the primary school that shares the same compound as the kindergarten.

This is also the first time that computerised balloting will be used, when the number of applications exceeds the vacancies at a school during a particular registration phase and the home-school distance category.

