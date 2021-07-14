Dream Cruises ship returns to Singapore after suspected COVID-19 case on board

SINGAPORE: A Dream Cruises ship has returned to Singapore after a suspected COVID-19 case was found on board.

The World Dream ship arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6.30am on Wednesday (Jul 14), hours before it was scheduled to return at 9am on the same day.

The ship left Singapore last Sunday at 9pm for a four-day "cruise to nowhere".

A passenger on board the ship told CNA that it was announced at about 1am that a guest had tested positive for COVID-19. Passengers were asked to return to their rooms and all activities on board were halted.

The COVID-19 case was said to have been in close contact of another case before boarding the cruise.

Passengers waiting to disembark from the Dream Cruises ship on Jul 14, 2021. (Photo: Tan Si Hui)

Passengers were told that close contacts of the case on board had been identified and tested negative.

"Everyone is staying on board. The case and close contacts will leave the ship first," the passenger told CNA.

An ambulance was seen at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. Passengers were also seen waiting at the balconies of their rooms to disembark.

Dream Cruises' World Dream resumed its cruise operations at 50 per cent passenger capacity on Jun 14.

Dream Cruises and Royal Caribbean started offering cruises to nowhere in November and December last year respectively as part of a pilot scheme that allows round-trips with no ports of call.

In December, a Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise was cut short when it turned back ahead of schedule after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19. The passenger eventually tested negative after the ship returned to Singapore.

This story is developing.

