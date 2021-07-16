Drier, warmer weather expected for the rest of July

SINGAPORE: The weather for the remainder of July is forecast to be less wet, the Singapore Meteorological Service said in its fortnightly outlook on Friday (Jul 16).

This follows thundery showers and a few warm days in the first two weeks of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the coming fortnight, less rainfall is expected over the equatorial Southeast Asia region, including Singapore. This is due to the monsoon rain band being forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, said the Met Service.

Prevailing southwest monsoon conditions are expected to persist and the low-level winds over Singapore are forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or southwest.

During this period, generally fair and warm weather can be expected on some days due to stable atmospheric conditions arising from the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Some parts of the island may see localised short-duration showers on some days, and at times with thunder expected in the late morning and early afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. The daily maximum temperature could reach around 35 degrees Celsius on some days, particularly when there are few clouds in the sky.

Warm and humid nights with minimum temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on some days, particularly in the eastern and southern coastal areas when prevailing winds blowing from the southeast bring warm, humid air from the surrounding seas, said the Met Service.

Island-wide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the morning on one or two days.

Overall, the rainfall over Singapore for July is forecast to be above normal, added the Met Service.

Advertisement

REVIEW OF WEATHER IN FIRST HALF OF JULY

In its review for the weather in the first half of July, the Met Service said southwest monsoon conditions continued to persist in the region with the low-level winds blowing mostly from the southeast or southwest, and from the west on a few days.

In the first two weeks of the month, thundery showers fell over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days due to strong day-time heating of land areas.

On a few days, large scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding areas brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers and gusty winds followed by light to moderate rain for most parts of the day, particularly on Jul 12 and Jul 13.

The highest daily total rainfall in the first half of the month was on Jul 13, with Bukit Panjang recording 114.2mm of rain.

"The first half of July 2021 was wetter and cooler compared to June 2021," said the Met Service, adding that there were only two days where the daily maximum temperature across the island was above 34 degrees Celsius in the past two weeks.

During this period, the highest daily temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on Jul 9 at Marina Barrage while the lowest daily temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius on Jul 13 at Admiralty.