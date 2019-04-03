Drink-driver charged for trying to bribe police officer with S$1,000

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old Singaporean was charged on Wednesday (Apr 3) for trying to bribe a police officer to let him off the hook for drink-driving, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.

Chong Wei Kwong was charged with one count of trying to bribe Staff Sergeant Low Wee Meng with S$1,000, as an inducement not to arrest him for drink-driving.

Staff Sgt Low rejected the bribe, which was offered by Chong at 1 Selegie Road on Dec 14 last year.

Chong has been ordered to return to court on Apr 24.

"Drink-driving is a serious offence that poses serious threats to public safety," CPIB said.

"Any attempt to avoid arrest through bribery would only aggravate the wrongdoing," it said, adding that it is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers.

Those convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.