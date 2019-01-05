5 arrested for drink-driving in islandwide Traffic Police operation

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for drink-driving following an islandwide operation conducted by the Traffic Police on Friday evening (Jan 4).

Four men and a woman aged between 21 and 49 failed Breathalyser tests after they were stopped by the police.

A total of 30 drivers were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption as part of an anti-drink driving enforcement operation. The highest Breath Evidential Analyser test result was 55mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, exceeding the prescribed legal limit of 35mg of alcohol.

The operation came amid an increase in the number of drink-driving related accidents in the first nine months of last year. There were 126 accidents related to drink-driving from January to September 2018, which is a 22.3 per cent increase from the same period in 2017.

Traffic Police conducting a Breathalyzer test on a driver on Jan 4, 2019. (Photo: Vanessa Lim)

More than 1,500 individuals were apprehended between January and September last year.

The number of casualties involved in such accidents has also increased, with 160 in the first nine months of last year, up from 126 in the same period the year before.



To tackle this, the police said they will continue their enforcement efforts but also continue educating and engaging with the public.

"We are focusing our efforts on targeted user groups such as motorcyclists, heavy vehicle companies, the transport associations as well as the driving schools,” said Traffic Police Deputy Commander Anthony Yap.

“We are also partnering with entertainment outlets to display collateral to discourage drink-driving, and working with (them) to provide complimentary valet services to send intoxicated patrons back home,” he added.

Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, said in December that the authorities are considering stiffer penalties for drink-drivers amid an increase in accidents.

This may include heftier fines, longer driving disqualification periods and lengthier jail terms.

Currently, first-time offenders face a fine of S$1,000 to S$5,000 and may be banned from driving for at least a year. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$30,000 and imprisoned for up to three years.