Man arrested for drink driving after car hits 5 motorcycles in car park

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after his car hit five motorcycles in a car park in the early hours of Friday (Jan 29).

In response to queries from CNA, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the car park of 500 Jalan Sultan just past 5am on Friday. No injuries were reported, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Facebook post with photos and a video of the accident uploaded on Friday has been shared more than 2,400 times.

One photograph shows a heap of motorcycles in front of a blue Renault car. The video shows what appears to be the car's driver, dazed and brushing aside a Traffic Police officer who was trying to rouse him.

"Can you wake up or not?" a Traffic Police officer could be heard saying to the driver.

The police said investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement