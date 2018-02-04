Driver arrested after lorry crashes into tree at Boon Lay

Driver arrested after lorry crashes into tree at Boon Lay

This photo of the accident along Boon Lay Place has been circulating on social media. 
SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after he crashed a lorry into a tree along Boon Lay Place on Sunday (Feb 4).

No one was injured. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.46am.

A photo circulating on the Telegram messaging app showed the front of the prime mover smashed against a tree on the road divider. Branches from the tree had fallen on the vehicle.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

