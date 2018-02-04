Driver arrested after lorry crashes into tree at Boon Lay

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink driving after he crashed a lorry into a tree along Boon Lay Place on Sunday (Feb 4).

No one was injured. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.46am.

A photo circulating on the Telegram messaging app showed the front of the prime mover smashed against a tree on the road divider. Branches from the tree had fallen on the vehicle.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

