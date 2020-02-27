Driver charged for offering bribe to avoid parking summons

SINGAPORE: A driver working in Singapore was charged on Thursday (Feb 27) for bribing an enforcement officer to get out of a parking summons, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.

Chinese national Wang Baoyu, a 40-year-old work permit holder, is accused of offering S$50 to a former Certis CISCO auxiliary police force enforcement officer Mr Muhammad Ridhwan Razali after being caught parking illegally.

Wang was a driver for Poh Tiong Choon Logistics Limited when he committed the offence on Apr 1, 2019, CPIB said.

Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail for up to five years or both, CPIB said.

“The CPIB would like to commend Mr Ridhwan for his act of integrity by rejecting the bribe, which exemplifies one of the core values of our society,” it added.