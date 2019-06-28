Driver dies after tipper truck collides with trailer along Tuas South Avenue 3

SINGAPORE: A tipper truck driver died from his injuries on Friday (Jun 28) after a crash involving a trailer, police said.

Officers were alerted at 2.11pm to the collision between both vehicles along Tuas South Avenue 3.



The 62-year-old tipper truck driver was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he "subsequently succumbed to his injuries", police confirmed.



Investigations are ongoing.

A video posted on Facebook showed the tipper truck colliding with the trailer from the back, causing the trailer to swerve to the right and fall onto its side.

