Driver flees from police, sparking high-speed chase before crashing into tree at Canberra Street

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old driver has been arrested after he refused to stop for a police check in the early hours of Saturday (Sep 12), sparking a high-speed chase before crashing his car into a tree along Canberra Street.

Traffic Police officers patrolling the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 saw a driver driving "at a relatively slow speed" on the extreme right lane at about 1.10am on Saturday and signalled for him to stop.

Instead of doing so, however, the driver sped off.

"He refused to stop and sped off. The officers then gave chase," the police said in response to queries from CNA.

Videos circulating on social media showed a white car speeding against the flow of traffic and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming car, as two Traffic Police motorcycles and a car give chase on the opposite side of the road.

"The car subsequently mounted a kerb along Canberra Street and collided into a tree before coming to a stop," the police said.

A male passenger got out of the car and fled on foot, and the male driver was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving license and suspected drug-related offences.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

"The police are looking for the male passenger to assist in investigations. Police investigations are ongoing," they said.