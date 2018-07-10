Driver in fatal cyclist accident fined, banned from driving for 3 years

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man who accidentally drove his vehicle into a cyclist three years ago, causing his death, was fined S$9,000 on Tuesday (Jul 10).

He was also banned from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for three years.

Advertisement

Tee Thiam Chye had been driving his car along Ophir Road towards East Coast Parkway at about 6.30am on May 23, 2015, to meet his friends for breakfast.

It was drizzling at the time and the surface of the road was wet, court documents said.

As he approached the junction of Ophir Road and Beach Road, he was travelling at a speed between 83kmh and 91kmh. The speed limit along Ophir Road is 60kmh.

He noticed the lights were green in his favour and maintained this speed as he crossed the junction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, the cyclist, 78-year-old Abdul Rahim Abdullah, started to cycle across the three lanes at the pedestrian crossing.

He was cycling from Tee's left to Tee's right and he was crossing the road on a red-man signal, court documents said.

Tee saw the cyclist and shouted at him, but was unable to stop in time and collided with the cyclist.

At 6.36am, the police received a call from a member of the public who said: "I knocked down one cyclist. It's an old man and I think he (is dead) already."

The 78-year-old man sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic at 7am.

After the accident, both Tee's car and the deceased's bicycle were inspected and no inherent mechanical faults were found.

Tee also stated that he was not feeling tired or sleepy at the time of the accident. A toxicology report of his blood samples was "unremarkable", court documents said.

Tee pleaded guilty to one count of causing the death of the cyclist by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and fined for causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

