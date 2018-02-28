SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old male car driver was taken to hospital after his car collided with two cars and two taxis along Upper Paya Lebar Road on Wednesday evening (Feb 28).

Police said they were alerted at around 6.20pm to the accident near the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Ah Soo.

The driver was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he was unwell when he was driving the car, police said.



Police investigations are ongoing.