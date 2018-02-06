Driver injured after lorry overturns in Tuas accident

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old lorry driver was injured on Monday (Feb 5) after his vehicle overturned along Tuas South Avenue 4, in the direction of Tuas South Avenue 1.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 12.55pm and that investigations were ongoing.

Photos of the overturned lorry were circulated on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante. The images show a lorry lying on its side on a road divider.

The lorry’s windscreen was also completely shattered and various items from the vehicle were scattered on the ground.

Photos circulating on social media showed the lorry lying on its side. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante/Wong SN)

Photos circulating on social media showed items from the lorry strewn on the road. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante/Wong SN)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at around 1pm and took the driver to National University Hospital which was on standby to receive him.

