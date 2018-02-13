Driver injured after tipper truck overturns on PIE

SINGAPORE: A tipper truck driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle skidded and overturned on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday morning (Feb 13).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 10.40am. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital, police added.



The accident happened on the PIE towards Changi Airport near the ECP (City) exit.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the truck skidded at a bend, causing construction material that was in its truck bed to be spilt across the highway.

Sand spilled from the truck lead to some lanes being closed. (Photo: Gary Wu/Facebook)

Police investigations are ongoing.

