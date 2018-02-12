Driver who 'reeked of alcohol' hits passport scanning kiosk at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating a case of a 49-year-old Singaporean who knocked his car into a passport scanning kiosk at Tuas Checkpoint.

The incident happened on Jan 22, said the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) on Monday (Feb 12).

It added that the man, who was driving on the motorcycle lane, "reeked of alcohol".

ICA said it takes a serious view of such errant drivers.

"Drink-driving is a serious offence as it poses danger not only to the driver but to other road users, (and) in this case, checkpoint users too," said ICA.



Advertisement