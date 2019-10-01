Man to be charged for flying drone close to the Padang during NDP 2019

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 2) with flying a drone close to the Padang during the National Day Parade on Aug 9.

In a media release, the police said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted flying along Raffles Avenue at about 7.55pm.

Officers established the location of the operator and detained him. The UAV was seized as a case exhibit.

The National Day Parade 2019 was declared as an "Enhanced Security Special Event" under the Public Order Act for Aug 9.

The area around the Padang - which includes Raffles Avenue - was designated a "Special Event Area", where the police had imposed additional security restrictions.

The 21-year-old man had been flying the UAV in the "Special Event Area" without a valid permit, police said.

If found guilty, he could be jailed up to a year, fined up to S$20,000, or both.