Drones, other aerial activities to be restricted over some areas during F1 race

SINGAPORE: Drones and other aerial activities will be temporarily restricted over certain parts of Singapore during the 2018 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Thursday (Sep 6).



In its press release, CAAS said the temporary restricted area will extend from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level during the following dates and times:

Sep 13, 2.30pm to 10.30pm;

Sep 14, 4pm to 11pm;

Sep 15, 3pm to Sep 16, 12.15am;

​Sep 16, 5pm to 11.45pm

This is to facilitate low-level helicopter flights conducting aerial filming during the event, the agency added.

During the abovementioned dates and timings, aerial activities - such as flying unmanned aircraft, releasing flight lanterns, kite-flying and hoisting captive balloons - are prohibited within the restricted area unless authorised, as such activities "may endanger the operations of the low-flying helicopter, and pose safety risks to people and property on the ground".

Conducting unauthorised aerial activities within a temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order. If convicted, a person can be fined up to S$20,000 for the first offence and fined up to S$40,000 and jailed up to 15 months for subsequent offences.