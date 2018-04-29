CAAS plans changes to regulations on drone use in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities plan to enhance regulations on unmanned aircraft, which includes drones, to ensure public safety.

Specific areas being reviewed include operating guidelines, pilot competency requirements, as well as requirements for aircraft weighing more than 25kg, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday (Apr 29).

The review is based on CAAS’ experience over three years with the current regulations, international benchmarks and feedback from users in Singapore, it said.

“The rapid growth in UA (unmanned aircraft) activities benefits both the users and the economy but may pose risk to aviation and public safety, particularly in Singapore’s highly urbanised environment,” said CAAS director-general Kevin Shum.

“While we are keen to support the fast-growing UA industry, this always needs to be balanced against the need to maintain high levels of aviation and public safety.”

A public consultation exercise on the proposed enhancements kicked off on Saturday at the Drone Showcase, in conjunction with Car-Free Sunday SG @ one-north.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public are invited to provide their feedback via the Reach website from now until May 31.