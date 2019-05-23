About 2.8kg of heroin seized, 8 arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Eight suspected drug offenders were arrested on Wednesday (May 22) and drugs worth about S$247,000 were seized.

The drugs included about 2.8kg of heroin and 519g of Ice, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a media release.

CNB's operation took place in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

Officers deployed in the Chai Chee Road area saw two suspects arriving in a car. Another suspect, a 51-year-old stateless man, then entered the car and got off a short while after to return to his hideout, a fourth-floor unit in the same area.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested after officers raided the unit. Three more suspects who were in the unit were also arrested.

CNB said about 656g of heroin and 2,379g of tobacco believe to be laced with new psychoactive substances (NPS) were recovered in a bedroom.

About 710g of heroin was recovered in the living room, and a small about of Ice was recovered from two of the suspects.



The interior of the car which was intercepted along Tampines Avenue 10 in CNB operation on May 22, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Meanwhile, CNB officers from the Special Task Force unit tailed the car which was seen at Chai Chee earlier and intercepted it along Tampines Avenue 10.

The driver and a male passenger were arrested, said CNB, adding that about 513g of Ice and 1,419g of heroin were seized from the vehicle.

The driver was brought to his hideout in the vicinity of Sumang Lane in Punggol, where a small amount of heroin and Ice were recovered.

Another two men were arrested in the unit, said CNB.

More drugs were found when officers searched a motorcycle belonging to the passenger of the car.

Apart from the stateless man, the rest of the suspects are Singaporean. Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said the amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,330 abusers for a week, while 519g of Ice can feed the addiction of 296 abusers for a week.

