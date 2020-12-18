Nearly S$500,000 worth of drugs, including cannabis haul, seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested and nearly S$500,000 worth of drugs were seized during a recent two-day operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Dec 18).

The drugs seized included more than 4kg of cannabis, 466g of heroin, nearly 1kg of Ice, 753g of ketamine, 105 ecstasy tablets and fragments, as well as 285 Erimin-5 tablets.

There were also two bottles suspected to contain liquid ecstasy and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).



SUSPECT AND HIS 2 HIDEOUTS



On Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean man at a commercial building around Pasir Ris Drive 3.



About 104g of cannabis, 15g of Ice, 32g of ketamine, nine ecstasy tablets and fragments, as well as 11 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from a vehicle driven by him.

He was then taken to his hideout in a residential unit around Beach Road where more drugs were uncovered, said CNB.



The next day, the man was escorted to a shophouse unit around Macpherson Road that is suspected to be another hideout.

More than 3.5kg of cannabis, 461g of heroin, 9g of Ice, 29g ecstasy tablets and two bottles suspected to contain liquid ecstasy were recovered from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Cannabis, heroin and Ice seized from a CNB operation on Dec 17, 2020, at several locations in Singapore. (Photo: CNB)

FOLLOW-UP RAIDS



CNB followed up from the raid at Macpherson Road with other operations.



The first was at a hotel room around Orchard Boulevard, where officers forced their way in as the occupants refused to heed orders to open the door, said the agency.

A 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 30-year-old foreign woman were arrested, and a search of the room uncovered 1g of cannabis, 5g of heroin, 910g of Ice, 720g of ketamine, 67 ecstasy tablets and fragments, 274 Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

Officers also seized various drug paraphernalia and an extendable baton.

In another raid, CNB arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean woman at a hotel around Tyrwhitt Road.

She was taken to her residence where officers found 1g of Ice.



Packets of Ice and packaging materials seized from a residential unit around Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 on Dec 17, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

A residential unit around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 was also searched, where four packets containing about 64g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found.



Officers arrested a 55-year-old Singaporean man and a 41-year-old foreign woman who are believed to be linked to the 33-year-old man arrested earlier.

"Both suspects had also refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers, and necessary force was used to gain entry to effect the arrest," said CNB.

The confiscated drugs are sufficient to feed the addiction of 595 cannabis abusers, 220 heroin abusers and 570 Ice abusers, said the agency.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

