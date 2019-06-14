Man scales down Sin Ming HDB block during drug raid: CNB

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old suspected drug offender was arrested on Thursday (Jun 13) after he scaled down an HDB block at Sin Ming Avenue as authorities were conducting a raid.

He was among six Singaporean men arrested in this case, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Friday. It resulted in the seizure of about 1,206g of Ice, 891g of cannabis and 137 ecstasy tablets worth about S$143,000.



The first two suspects in this case were arrested in the lift at the ground floor of the Sin Ming HDB block. Drugs were seized from them before officers prepared to raid a unit on the 12th floor.

The 38-year-old suspect was then seen throwing some items out of the kitchen window.

"A short while later, in total disregard of his own safety and others, the suspect began to scale down from the unit located on the 12th floor," said CNB.



He entered a ninth floor unit and was arrested.

About 354g of Ice was recovered on the ground floor of the block, and about 693g of Ice and 87 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the 12th floor unit, said CNB.



Two more suspects linked to the case were arrested when officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Marine Vista. They also arrested a suspect who was escorted to his rented private apartment around Robey Crescent near Hougang.

Cannabis was seized in both units, said CNB.

This was one of the cases in an islandwide operation that was conducted from Monday to Friday. A total of 115 suspected drug offenders were arrested, said the bureau.



Apart from Sin Ming, the operation covered areas such as Balestier, Boon Lay, Buangkok, Bukit Batok, Eunos, Marsiling, Sembawang, Whampoa, Woodlands and Yishun.

Investigations into drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

