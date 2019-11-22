15-year-old suspected drug trafficker among 70 arrested in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: A teenage boy was among 70 suspected drug offenders arrested in an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) that ended on Friday (Nov 22).

The 15-year-old Singaporean, believed to be a drug trafficker, was being investigated for selling Ice to a 14-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser, CNB said in a news release on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 9g of new psychoactive substances, 20g of heroin, 704g of Ice and an Ecstasy tablet was seized during the operation, which began on Monday and covered areas including Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

There were two "sizeable" Ice seizures during this operation.

Ice seized in a CNB raid on a unit at Yishun Avenue 11 on Nov 20, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

During a raid on Wednesday, CNB officers arrested two suspected drug traffickers - a 22-year-old Singaporean female and a 32-year-old Singaporean male - in a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A total of about 100g of Ice, an Ecstasy tablet and a small amount of green powdery substances suspected to contain controlled drugs were found within the unit," CNB said.

Other drug paraphernalia like a digital weighing scale and numerous drug-smoking apparatuses were also found within the unit.

Separately, on Thursday evening, CNB officers tailed a 29-year-old Singaporean man when he left a residential block in Yishun Street 81.

His vehicle was later intercepted along Mandai Road and the suspect was arrested. Inside his van, about 580g of Ice, a digital weighing scale and a drug-taking utensil were found.

The 704g of Ice seized during the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 402 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

