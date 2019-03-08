136 suspected drug offenders arrested in 11-day islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: A total of 136 suspected drug offenders were arrested during an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the authority said in a news release on Friday (Mar 8).

The 11-day operation, which ended on Friday morning, covered several areas, including Balestier, Bukit Merah, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Serangoon, Tampines and Woodlands.

About 3.8kg of heroin was seized during the operation, together with 96g of Ice, 88g of cannabis, 83g of new psychoactive substance (NPS), a gramme of cocaine, 56 Ecstasy tablets, five packets of LSDs and two Erimin-5 tablets.



In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested two Singaporeans - a 61-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman - at Woodlands Drive 62 on Feb 27. A total of S$16,840 in cash was recovered from the man.



CNB officers also raided the male suspect's rented unit in the area, where a 45-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested. Officers found about 3.75kg of heroin, 89g of Ice, 54 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and 36 bottles of methadone in the unit.

According to CNB, 3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for a week.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia found within the unit located in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62 on Feb 27, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Drug paraphernalia, such as improvised drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets were also discovered in the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, the authority added.

