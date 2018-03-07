Drug trafficking syndicate busted, suspected ring leader arrested in Punggol: CNB

SINGAPORE: A local drug trafficking syndicate was busted on Tuesday (Mar 6) during a pre-dawn operation in Punggol.

A man believed to be the leader of the syndicate was arrested along with four suspected drug offenders, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Wednesday.

It added that drugs worth more than S$166,000 were seized. The haul was made up of 1,375 grams of Ice, including some which had been dyed red, 548 Erimin-5 tablets, 413 Ecstasy tablets, 275g of cannabis, 72g of ketamine and 2g of heroin.

The suspected syndicate leader, 34, was spotted driving in the Punggol Drive area by CNB officers who had been on the lookout for him. His associate, a 38-year-old Singaporean man, was seen driving another car with two passengers, a 45-year-old man and 37-year-old woman.

CNB said when its officers moved in to arrest them, the suspected ring leader escaped in his car which was later found abandoned near Tebing Lane. The man was eventually arrested under a bridge along Punggol Promenade Riverside Walk.

Two packets containing 1,000g of Ice were found along the escape route. A raid on the suspect’s home uncovered another 243g of Ice, 516 Erimin-5 tablets, 390 Ecstasy pills and 200g of cannabis, said CNB.

Packages containing drugs recovered along the escape route. (Photos: CNB)

The suspects in the other car were arrested on the spot. Their hideouts and homes were searched and authorities found about 70 g of cannabis, 50 g of Ice, 2g of heroin, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, 2g of ketamine, two Ecstasy tablets and drug utensils.

A fifth suspect, a 42-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested in a follow-up operation. Drugs found at his Punggol Field home include about 82g of Ice, 70g of ketamine, 21 Ecstasy tablets, nine Erimin-5 pills and about 5g of cannabis.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said this drug trafficking syndicate was capable of distributing a “significant amount of drugs” to the local market. The amount of Ice seized, for instance, could feed the addiction of 786 abusers a week, it added.