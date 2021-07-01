Drugs worth nearly S$1.18 million seized, 4 arrested in multiple raids: CNB

SINGAPORE: An assortment of drugs with an estimated street value of nearly S$1.18 million was seized following raids in several parts of Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 30).



In addition to about 7,959g of heroin, contraband such as Ice, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy were also confiscated.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Four men, aged 24 to 50, were arrested and investigations into their drug activities are ongoing, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a news release on Thursday.



On Wednesday morning, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the Tuas South area and arrested a 24-year-old Malaysian man.



A search was conducted, and a total of 17 bundles containing about 7,858g heroin and a bundle containing about 1,020g of Ice were seized from the vehicle.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Heroin and Ice seized from a vehicle near Tuas South. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In the second phase of the operation, CNB officers arrested a 50-year-old Singaporean man near Jurong East Avenue 1. The man was taken to his hideout in the same area where a search was conducted.



Five packets containing about 1,139g of Ice, six blocks and packets containing about 423g of cannabis and about 202g of ketamine were recovered from various locations in and around the residential unit.



CNB officers also found about 1,450 ecstasy tablets, about 300 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to S$1,000.



Advertisement

The vehicle intercepted near Paya Lebar. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In a follow-up operation on the same day, a separate group of CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the Paya Lebar area and arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 30-year-old Malaysian man.



Drug paraphernalia was seized following a search of the vehicle. The 33-year-old man was later taken to his residence near Toa Payoh Lorong 1 where one ecstasy tablet was further recovered, said CNB.



CNB said the total amount of 7,959g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 3,790 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 2,159g of Ice seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,230 abusers for a week.