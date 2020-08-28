5 people arrested, drugs worth S$230,000 seized in Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for suspected drug activities after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted raids in Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Panjang on Thursday (Aug 27).

About S$230,000 worth of drugs were seized during the raids, CNB said in a news release on Friday. The seized drugs comprised about 2kg of cannabis, about 291g of heroin, and about 550g of Ice or crystal methamphetamine.



On Thursday evening, CNB officers intercepted a car in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. Two men, aged 30 and 50 years old, were arrested.

A bundle containing about 537g of Ice and a torn cigarette box containing about 13g of Ice were seized from the car.

They then brought the 30-year-old to his residence at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. The officers conducted a search there and found three bags containing about 291g of heroin and a bundle containing about 1kg of cannabis.

A 26-year-old woman was also arrested in the man's residence.



A black bundle containing about 1kg of cannabis was seized from a unit in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on Aug 27, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a 47-year-old man at Bukit Panjang Ring Road. Two packets containing about 10g of cannabis were found in his possession.

CNB officers also raided a flat in the same block and arrested a 42-year-old man. Prior to his arrest, the man "was believed to have discarded a package out of the unit's window", CNB said. Officers recovered the package, which contained about 965g of cannabis.

A bag containing about 965g of cannabis was recovered from the ground floor of a block in the vicinity of Bukit Panjang Ring Road on Aug 27, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

"The total amount of 550g of Ice that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 314 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 2kg of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 287 abusers for a week," said CNB on Friday.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, the bureau added.

