Authorities arrest suspected trafficker, seize drugs and knife

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested early on Tuesday (Dec 3) with about S$43,000 worth of drugs on him.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau arrested the man after he got out of a private-hire car near Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

About 385g of Ice, 32g of heroin, 100 ecstasy tablets, 50 erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis were found on him, said the authorities in a news release.

This amount of Ice is enough to feed the addiction of about 220 drug abusers for a week, said the authorities.

They also seized a "bladed weapon" from him, added the news release.

A bladed weapon seized during a Central Narcotics Bureau operation on Dec 3, 2019. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Separately, another group of officers arrested a 31-year-old Malaysian man near Woodlands Circle.

The man had been spotted meeting up with the 38-year-old suspected drug trafficker in a car park at Teck Whye Avenue.

About S$5,300 in cash was found on the Malaysian man.

Investigations are ongoing.