Drugs found hidden in woman's underwear at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean couple has been nabbed for allegedly smuggling drugs through Woodlands Checkpoint, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Mar 29).

The couple was travelling with their four-year-old child when they were stopped at the checkpoint on Tuesday. Officers had noticed that the driver, a 33-year-old man, was fidgeting and reluctant to answer questions during arrival clearance checks.

"Sensing something amiss, ICA officers conducted further checks and uncovered three slabs of 10 Erimin-5 tablets beneath the woman’s undergarment," said ICA in a Facebook post.



The man, his 30-year-old wife and the drugs were handed to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations, it added.

