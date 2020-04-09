2 arrested, more than 2kg of heroin seized in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Two suspected drug offenders were arrested and bags of heroin and Ice were seized on Wednesday (Apr 8) during an operation carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Both suspects are Singaporeans - a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old man.

A total of 2.29kg of heroin and 120g of Ice was seized in the operation, said CNB in a press release on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, CNB officers saw the 44-year-old suspect get into a car driven by the 41-year-old man near Pipit Road.

After a short while, the older man got out of the car and the 41-year-old drove off, tailed by CNB officers.

The driver was subsequently arrested at a multi-storey car park near Sembawang Crescent. About 40g of heroin was found in the car.

Meanwhile, another group of CNB officers raided the "hideout" of the 44-year-old man near Pipit Road.

Officers forced their way into his unit and arrested him. They also found S$459.45 worth of cash in the unit.



The man was then taken to his rental car which was parked nearby.

About 2.25kg of heroin was found in various parts of the vehicle, as well as S$3,350 worth of cash.

A bundle of heroin found in the boot of a car. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A plastic bag containing heroin found in the boot of a car. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The 44-year-old was then taken to his home near Yishun Street 61, where a further 120g of Ice was found.

The total amount of heroin seized in the operation can feed the addiction of about 1,090 abusers for a week, according to CNB.

"CNB will keep up our enforcement efforts and pressure on drug offenders even in the current COVID-19 situation, in order to keep the streets of Singapore safe from drugs," it said.

Investigations are ongoing.

