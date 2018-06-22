1.1kg of heroin worth S$78,000 seized in CNB operation, 2 arrested

SINGAPORE: A total of 1.1kg of heroin estimated to be worth more than S$78,000 was seized on Thursday (Jun 21) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Two suspected drug traffickers - 24-year-old Singaporean man and a 25-year-old Malaysian woman - were also arrested, said CNB in a news release on Friday.



They were earlier spotted at a car park at Telok Blangah Crescent where the man was seen picking up the woman. Officers tailed them and both were arrested near Exit 10B of East Coast Parkway.

The 1.1kg of heroin was found in a bag in the car both suspects were in, said CNB, adding that the amount of drugs seized is enough to feed the addiction of 524 drug abusers for a week.



Digital weighing scale and numerous empty plastic sachets in residence of 24-year-old male suspect arrested in CNB operation on Jun 21, 2018. (Photo: CNB)

A subsequent search of the man's residence in the Kampong Bahru area uncovered numerous empty plastic sachets, cut straws and a digital weighing scale, said CNB, adding that investigations are ongoing.



