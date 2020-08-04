Man arrested, drugs worth S$30,000 seized including heroin, Ecstasy hidden in pumpkins

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Clementi on Monday (Aug 3) for suspected drug activities.



Various drugs with a total estimated street value of S$30,000 were also seized, including heroin and Ecstasy tablets hidden in two pumpkins.



The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said its officers were deployed near Clementi Avenue 5 on Monday evening to observe a 64-year-old man. The man was seen bringing a basket containing vegetables and produce up a residential block in the area.



CNB officers arrested the man when he returned to the ground floor with the basket. A total of about 0.4g of heroin, about 1g of Ice and cash amounting to S$2,276 were seized.



The man was then taken to his residence in the same block and a search was conducted in the unit. Two pumpkins, each used to conceal about 240g of heroin and about 500 Ecstasy tablets respectively, were found.



The pumpkins were found in a residential unit at Clementi Avenue 5. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Officers also recovered about 0.3g of heroin, about 0.5g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia from the unit. Investigations into the drug activities of the man are ongoing.



The total amount heroin seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 114 abusers for a week, said CNB.

This is the second reported case in two weeks of drugs hidden in fruit.

On Jul 21, a CNB operation uncovered Ecstasy tablets, ketamine and other narcotics hidden in a coconut.