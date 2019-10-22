4 arrested after drugs worth more than S$200,000 seized during raids

SINGAPORE: About S$223,000 worth of drugs were seized and four suspects arrested after raids by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers, the authority said in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 22).

A 34-year-old Malaysian man was stopped by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint after information was provided by CNB.

During the search, ICA officers found more than 1kg of Ice and 198 Ecstasy tablets concealed in the air filter box in the bonnet.

Drugs found concealed in air filter box of a car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 21, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

After the 34-year-old man was arrested, CNB officers nabbed another suspected drug trafficker, a 47-year-old Singaporean male, at his workplace in the Jalan Sultan area.

Officers found about 25g of Ice on the suspect and a straw of heroin within his car, the news release said.

Bundle containing Ice found within hideout of a suspected drug trafficker. (Photo: CNB)

CNB officers then brought the suspect to his hideout in Lorong 4 Geylang where a 46-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug abuser was also arrested.

About 8g of ketamine, 622g of Ice, 1.57kg of cannabis, 296 Ecstasy tablets and 1,703 Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the raid.



That raid was followed up with another at a hideout in Tampines Avenue 9.

"CNB officers effected forced entry into the unit as the suspect, a 46- year-old Singaporean male, refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers," the news release read.

Metal gate which was cut during forced entry by CNB during an operation between Oct 21, 2019 and Oct 22, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

A small amount of heroin and ketamine, 11g of Ice, 57g of new psychoactive substances, 61g of cannabis, 10 Ecstasy tablets and 11 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the premises.

A search of the suspect's car led to the discovery of about 14g of ketamine, 51g of Ice, nine Ecstasy tablets and 23 Erimin-5 tablets. CNB confirmed the suspect was arrested.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



"CNB will continue to mount regular sustained operations against drug traffickers and abusers alike, to keep the streets of Singapore drug-free," the authority said.