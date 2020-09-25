Drugs worth S$260,500 seized, 14-year-old among 162 suspects arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old was among 162 suspected drug offenders who were arrested during a two-week islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Sep 25).



The teenager was the youngest person arrested and is a suspected drug abuser, added CNB.

Drugs estimated to be worth about S$260,500 were also seized during the operation from Sep 14 to Sep 25, which covered several areas including Jurong West, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar, Balestier and Tampines.



In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old man on Sep 14 near Eng Hoon Street in Tiong Bahru for suspected drug trafficking activities.



Ten Ecstasy tablets and a packet containing about 3g of powdered mixture, believed to be a mix of Ice and Ecstasy, were recovered.



The man was taken to his hideout in the same area, where a 30-year-old woman was arrested.



During a search of the unit, CNB officers seized 55 packets containing about 322g of Ice, 51 packets containing about 148g of ketamine and 31 packets containing 185 Ecstasy tablets.

The authorities also found 88 Erimin-5 tablets and a packet containing 11g of powdered mixture, believed to be a mix of Ice and Ecstasy.



Cash amounting to S$20,000 and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the unit.



Packets of heroin strewn on floor in one of the hotel rooms near Beach Road, Sep 14, 2020. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In a separate case, CNB officers raided two hotel rooms in the Beach Road area and arrested four men and a woman aged between 34 and 56.



A total of 122 packets containing about 858g of heroin, 71 packets containing about 133g of Ice, 104 Ecstasy tablets and an Erimin-5 tablet were recovered from two hotel rooms. A Karambit knife was also seized in one of the rooms, along with various drug paraphernalia.



During the raid, CNB officers found that a 35-year-old suspected drug trafficker had his 12-year-old son with him. Drugs were "displayed openly in front of his son" in the room, said CNB.

The boy's 36-year-old mother was also arrested during the raid for suspected drug offences.



“Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the 12-year-old boy was taken care of. The boy was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin,” said CNB.



Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.