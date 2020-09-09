More than S$600,000 worth of drugs seized in raid, 2 people arrested
SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug activities in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation, during which about S$640,000 worth of drugs was seized, the CNB said in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 9).
On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking activities in a residential estate at Boon Lay Drive.
He was taken to his home in the same estate, where a 28-year-old woman was arrested as well.
Officers searched the unit and seized up to 24 packets and bottles containing a total of 1,203g of Ice, about 10g of cannabis, about 512g of ketamine, 669 Ecstasy tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets.
They also found packaging materials and S$8,680 in cash.
In a subsequent search of the man’s vehicle, officers also found three bundles containing about 1,500g of heroin.
“The total amount of 1,500g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 715 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 1,203g of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 690 abusers for a week,” CNB said.
Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.