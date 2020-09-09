More than S$600,000 worth of drugs seized in raid, 2 people arrested

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug activities in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation, during which about S$640,000 worth of drugs was seized, the CNB said in a news release on Wednesday (Sep 9).

On Tuesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking activities in a residential estate at Boon Lay Drive.

He was taken to his home in the same estate, where a 28-year-old woman was arrested as well.

Officers searched the unit and seized up to 24 packets and bottles containing a total of 1,203g of Ice, about 10g of cannabis, about 512g of ketamine, 669 Ecstasy tablets and 7,502 Erimin-5 tablets.

They also found packaging materials and S$8,680 in cash.



Two bottles of Ice, along with packaging materials, were seized from a residential unit at Boon Lay Drive on Sep 8, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

In a subsequent search of the man’s vehicle, officers also found three bundles containing about 1,500g of heroin.

Three bundles containing about 1,500g of heroin seized from a 30-year-old man's vehicle in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive on Sep 8, 2020. (Photo: CNB)

“The total amount of 1,500g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 715 abusers for a week, while the total amount of 1,203g of Ice seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 690 abusers for a week,” CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.