2 men arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, S$53,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE: Two 31-year-old men were arrested for suspected drug trafficking during operations carried out on Thursday (Oct 31) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

A "sizeable assortment of drugs" worth about S$53,000 was also seized, CNB said in a news release on Friday.

The first man was arrested near Bedok Reservoir Road as he got out of his car. Officers found about 11g of crystal meth - also known as Ice - on him. A further 4g of the drug, as well as drug paraphernalia, including improvised drug-smoking equipment, was found in his car.

A digital weighing scale was later found in his home nearby.

On the back of further investigations, officers then raided a unit at Lorong 15 Geylang.

They forced their way in after the occupant "refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers", said CNB. He was subsequently arrested by authorities.

CNB officers found about 55g of ketamine, 444g of Ice, three "Yaba" tablets,

102 Erimin-5 tablets and 107 Ecstasy tablets.



Investigations into the drug activities of the two men are ongoing, added the bureau.