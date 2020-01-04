Two men arrested and S$1.1 million worth of drugs seized by CNB

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) after officers seized about S$1.1 million worth of drugs and S$16,250 in cash over a two-day operation.



On Thursday (Jan 2), CNB officers tailed a 39-year-old Singaporean man from Woodlands Drive 50, before arresting him along Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Officers found 2,009 Ecstacy tablets and 4,000 Erimin-5 tablets in the car he was driving. They then raided the suspect's residence in Compassvale Lane, where they found cash amounting to S$16,250.

A large assortment of drugs worth an estimated S$1.1 million were seized by officers from the CNB. (Photo: CNB)

In a follow-up operation on Friday morning, CNB officers arrested another suspected drug trafficker in Lorong 16 Geylang.

The 23-year-old Singaporean man was brought to his car, which was parked at a multi-storey carpark in Woodlands Drive 50.

About 60g of heroin, 854g of ketamine, 8.6kg of Ice, 2,800 Ecstasy tablets and 2,919 Erimin-5 tablets were found in the car boot.

The car driven by the 39-year-old suspected drug trafficker. (Photo: CNB)

"Preliminary investigations found that the 39-year-old suspect had picked up the drugs that were seized from him, from under the car parked at Woodlands Drive 50, where the 23-year-old suspect had earlier left them," CNB said in a news release on Saturday.

Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are ongoing, the bureau added.



According to CNB. the amount of Ice seized is enough to feed the addiction of 4,900 abusers for a week.

