Two arrested after foiled attempt to import 3kg cannabis into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two foreign nationals were arrested after a foiled attempt to import more than 4,800 Yaba tablets and 3kg of cannabis into Singapore.

A 27-year-old man - who was on the wanted list for an earlier case of forgery for the purpose of cheating - was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division while trying to enter Singapore on Jul 9 (Monday).

Advertisement

During a search of his luggage, officers found 4,831 Yaba tablets and another 79 fragments of Yaba tablets hidden in a handphone box, the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Another 3kg of cannabis - enough to feed the addiction of more than 420 drug abusers for a week - was hidden in canisters and boxes labelled as containing food items.

The alleged intended recipient of the drugs - a 24-year-old man - was arrested in the vicinity of Portsdown Road following investigations by the CNB.