Two arrested after foiled attempt to import 3kg cannabis into Singapore

Singapore

Cannabis and Yaba tablets found concealed in canisters and boxes labelled as containing food items
Cannabis and Yaba tablets found concealed in canisters and boxes labelled as containing food items. (Photo: CNB)
SINGAPORE: Two foreign nationals were arrested after a foiled attempt to import more than 4,800 Yaba tablets and 3kg of cannabis into Singapore.

A 27-year-old man - who was on the wanted list for an earlier case of forgery for the purpose of cheating - was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division while trying to enter Singapore on Jul 9 (Monday).

During a search of his luggage, officers found 4,831 Yaba tablets and another 79 fragments of Yaba tablets hidden in a handphone box, the police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Another 3kg of cannabis - enough to feed the addiction of more than 420 drug abusers for a week - was hidden in canisters and boxes labelled as containing food items.

The alleged intended recipient of the drugs - a 24-year-old man - was arrested in the vicinity of Portsdown Road following investigations by the CNB.

Close-up view of cannabis found concealed in box labelled as containing food items
Close-up view of cannabis found concealed in box labelled as containing food items. (Photo: CNB)

