CNB officers seized about S$230,000 worth of drugs, including 3kg of heroin at Serangoon and Amber Road

SINGAPORE: An assortment of drugs with an estimated street value of about S$230,000, including about 3kg of heroin, was seized during raids at Serangoon and Amber Road, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Dec 11).



Two Singaporean men, aged 55 and 63, were also arrested for suspected drug activities and about S$1,780 in cash was confiscated.



On Thursday, CNB officers raided the hideout of the 55-year-old man at a residential unit near Serangoon Avenue 2.



“The suspect had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers and necessary force was used to gain entry to effect the arrest,” said CNB.



Bundles of heroin seized on Dec 10, 2020. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In searching the unit, officers found 35 bundles and packets containing about 2,986g of heroin, 47g of Ice, 51g of cannabis, 149 Erimin-5 tablets, two bottles of methadone and numerous drug paraphernalia.



In a follow-up operation conducted later that day, a separate group of CNB officers raided a hotel room near Amber Road and arrested the 63-year-old man.



A total of about 7g of heroin, 11g of Ice, 8g of cannabis and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered. Numerous drug paraphernalia and S$1,783 in cash were also seized.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

The total amount of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,425 abusers for a week, said CNB.