Drugs worth more than S$288,000 seized and four arrested; one suspect put up 'violent struggle'

SINGAPORE: Four suspected drug abusers were arrested and drugs worth more than S$288,000 seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday afternoon (Apr 16).

The drugs seized consisted of about 2kg of heroin, 1kg of cannabis and 870g of Ice, CNB said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers arrested one of the suspected drug traffickers, a Singaporean man, and his female companion, a suspected drug abuser, near a carpark at Ubi Avenue 2. He had put up a "violent struggle to resist arrest" and officers had to subdue him, CNB said.

A jackknife was taken from him and heroin, cannabis and Ice were later recovered from a car.

Jackknife recovered from a 23-year-old Singaporean man and suspected drug trafficker during a CNB operation on Apr 16. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

The suspect was earlier seen meeting a Malaysian man, who was arrested near the junction of Jalan Eunos and Changi Road. Officers seized heroin, Ice and cash of S$25,400 from him and his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old Singaporean man, who is believed to be associated with the Malaysian suspect, was arrested near Blk 10 North Bridge Road. Heroin was recovered from a bag he was carrying and from his pocket.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

