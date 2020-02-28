Dry, warm weather conditions expected in first half of March

SINGAPORE: Dry and warm conditions are expected on most days in the first two weeks of March, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its weather outlook on Friday (Feb 28).

From the middle of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers can be expected mostly in the afternoon over parts of the island on some days, according to the Met Service.

“The showers may be heavy on a few days when there is strong wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity,” it said.

It added the overall rainfall for the first two weeks of March is expected to be “below normal” in most parts of the country.



Daily temperatures during this period are mostly expected to be between 24°C and 34°C, with some days seeing a high of 35°C depending on the winds and clouds.